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Collection by Lisa Baar

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The firm added to the small footprint of the existing building to gain more workspaces.
The firm added to the small footprint of the existing building to gain more workspaces.
A desk was built around the Custard Apple tree, and a strip of open roof allows the canopy to grow through it. The door opens to the front yard.
A desk was built around the Custard Apple tree, and a strip of open roof allows the canopy to grow through it. The door opens to the front yard.
The new guest bedroom features a door that leads to the garden.
The new guest bedroom features a door that leads to the garden.
These are the sights Deena and Austin wanted to prioritize in the primary suite.
These are the sights Deena and Austin wanted to prioritize in the primary suite.

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