SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lisa Baar

Favorites

View 414 Photos
Mami and Ishii Hideaki (a friend and .......Research employee) prepare lunch in the cozy main building. The room is rustic and utilitarian, with a double-decker wood-burning stove, tons of open storage, and a sink fashioned from galvanized buckets. But there’s an underlying high-design ethos: The wire baskets are handmade classics from Korbo, a Swedish company, and what looks like a paper-wrapped box in front of the stove is actually a leather cushion by Japanese artist Nakano.
Mami and Ishii Hideaki (a friend and .......Research employee) prepare lunch in the cozy main building. The room is rustic and utilitarian, with a double-decker wood-burning stove, tons of open storage, and a sink fashioned from galvanized buckets. But there’s an underlying high-design ethos: The wire baskets are handmade classics from Korbo, a Swedish company, and what looks like a paper-wrapped box in front of the stove is actually a leather cushion by Japanese artist Nakano.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
Mami and Goo the Kishu dog return from a frolic in the forest, which the couple, along with Hideaki, has thinned and trimmed back over many weekends. It’s an idyllic escape and a world away from the concrete expanse of Tokyo.
Mami and Goo the Kishu dog return from a frolic in the forest, which the couple, along with Hideaki, has thinned and trimmed back over many weekends. It’s an idyllic escape and a world away from the concrete expanse of Tokyo.
Biontina Fazliu, a colleague of Mentor’s, arrived ahead of dinner to help put things together.
Biontina Fazliu, a colleague of Mentor’s, arrived ahead of dinner to help put things together.
Blue cabinetry in the kitchen was custom matched to the handmade backsplash tiles by Kreativ Qeramika. Against the apartment’s effusion of color, herringbone hardwood floors throughout are a warm, unifying element.
Blue cabinetry in the kitchen was custom matched to the handmade backsplash tiles by Kreativ Qeramika. Against the apartment’s effusion of color, herringbone hardwood floors throughout are a warm, unifying element.
Ali and Mentor share a laugh in the living area.
Ali and Mentor share a laugh in the living area.
At the end of the living room, sliding glass doors lead to the terrace, which is as large as the apartment and provides additional entertaining space in warm months.
At the end of the living room, sliding glass doors lead to the terrace, which is as large as the apartment and provides additional entertaining space in warm months.
The house’s “cavalier” approach to windows is Dunn’s favorite part of the project—there are bookshelves in front of them in the library. “It’s a fun way of dignifying what has come before but also not being overly deferential to it,” Dunn says. The room is painted in Sherwin-Williams’s Obstinate Orange, and Meg sits on a seating prototype by Norman Teague.
The house’s “cavalier” approach to windows is Dunn’s favorite part of the project—there are bookshelves in front of them in the library. “It’s a fun way of dignifying what has come before but also not being overly deferential to it,” Dunn says. The room is painted in Sherwin-Williams’s Obstinate Orange, and Meg sits on a seating prototype by Norman Teague.
The tight, orange hallway upstairs is packed with art, including Meg’s grandmother’s drawings of the Chicago skyline. A zigzagging light that Meg assembled with components from a commercial office supply company leads the way to the primary bedroom and library.
The tight, orange hallway upstairs is packed with art, including Meg’s grandmother’s drawings of the Chicago skyline. A zigzagging light that Meg assembled with components from a commercial office supply company leads the way to the primary bedroom and library.
The couple relied on architect Keefer Dunn for structural changes, like the bright red I-beam that runs next to original wooden ceiling coffers and nods to Mies van der Rohe’s Chicago work.
The couple relied on architect Keefer Dunn for structural changes, like the bright red I-beam that runs next to original wooden ceiling coffers and nods to Mies van der Rohe’s Chicago work.
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
Dandelion cement tiles by Marrakech Design adorn the floor of the primary bathroom. The wall tile is from Daltile. The bed, seen in the mirror at right, is by Industry West.
Dandelion cement tiles by Marrakech Design adorn the floor of the primary bathroom. The wall tile is from Daltile. The bed, seen in the mirror at right, is by Industry West.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
The home now features three bedrooms, including a brand-new one on the highest level.
The home now features three bedrooms, including a brand-new one on the highest level.
The new mudroom has enough space for all-season gear, including seats to put everything on comfortably. "Sam is passionate about spending time in the mountains, including hiking, rock climbing, and especially skiing,
The new mudroom has enough space for all-season gear, including seats to put everything on comfortably. "Sam is passionate about spending time in the mountains, including hiking, rock climbing, and especially skiing,

394 more saves