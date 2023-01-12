SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Keri LeBlanc

Favorites

View 5 Photos
“We used construction-grade four by fours,” says Riley, referencing the tiled offcuts that make up the trailer’s floor.
“We used construction-grade four by fours,” says Riley, referencing the tiled offcuts that make up the trailer’s floor.
Some vintage trailer owners prioritize steering their restorations toward the camper’s original look.
Some vintage trailer owners prioritize steering their restorations toward the camper’s original look.
The 147-square-foot Airstream took about four years to restore.
The 147-square-foot Airstream took about four years to restore.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.