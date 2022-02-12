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A solution to cramped urban living in Texcoco, Mexico.
A solution to cramped urban living in Texcoco, Mexico.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
While the new facade is swathed in black stucco, it maintains elements of the original carriage house, which is hidden within the wall. Beyond the grounding stucco base, Healey designed two white volumes to be seen above, teasing the idea that more exists beyond the entry point.
While the new facade is swathed in black stucco, it maintains elements of the original carriage house, which is hidden within the wall. Beyond the grounding stucco base, Healey designed two white volumes to be seen above, teasing the idea that more exists beyond the entry point.