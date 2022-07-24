SubscribeSign In
j

Favorites

View 37 Photos
From the rear patio
From the rear patio
Hill Country Wine Cave
Hill Country Wine Cave
Approach to Painted Sky residence
Approach to Painted Sky residence
The Grand Hacienda
The Grand Hacienda
The open floor plan extends sight-lines beyond the building envelope and into the backyard.
The open floor plan extends sight-lines beyond the building envelope and into the backyard.
The outdoor hammock lets you dream your weekend away.
The outdoor hammock lets you dream your weekend away.
The fabrics used are mostly linen and other natural fibers.
The fabrics used are mostly linen and other natural fibers.

17 more saves