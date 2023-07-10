Favorites
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land & Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
21 more saves