Architect Tom Kundig set the living/dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
The renovation preserved the original facade of the 1914 Craftmsen-style home, while opening up the interior and employing numerous resilient, health-conscious design techniques.
A massive gable roof draping the first floor makes this two-story house feel more like one.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The home is built into its grassy-dune landscape (icluding a day-lit lower level) yet still appears to float over its terrain.
A Resource Furniture wall bed folds down to create sleeping accommodations.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
"The curved surface of the west facade, with its ribs, visualises a gentle rhythm and softens the black building," says Sudo.
The new steel balustrade echoes the steel staircase inside while the white painted brick finish is a nod to the home's original facade.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
Floor plan of Las Rocas by Ignacio urquiza Arquitectos
