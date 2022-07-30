Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
i
Collection by
ignasius krisna
Favorites
View
33
Photos
The Double Queen Guest Room's minimalist interiors include a custom, double platform bed, ceramic tile floors, and troweled concrete walls.
The architecture of the hotel is a reworked modernist building that maintains reference to the 1950s era.
PH SUPERÍ
PH SUPERÍ
PH SUPERÍ
Master bath
Open kitchen and dining area - Space is saved without compromising spaciousness in the public living spaces by using an open plan.
Living room with lake views
Larger cabins have separate living areas appointed with Piaule-designed furniture.
Minimalistic luxury cabin interior
Enjoy wall-to-wall sliding glass doors for private forest bathing in every cabin.
View More
13
more
saves
Share