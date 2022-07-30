SubscribeSign In
The Double Queen Guest Room's minimalist interiors include a custom, double platform bed, ceramic tile floors, and troweled concrete walls.
The architecture of the hotel is a reworked modernist building that maintains reference to the 1950s era.
PH SUPERÍ
Master bath
Open kitchen and dining area - Space is saved without compromising spaciousness in the public living spaces by using an open plan.
Living room with lake views
Larger cabins have separate living areas appointed with Piaule-designed furniture.
Minimalistic luxury cabin interior
Enjoy wall-to-wall sliding glass doors for private forest bathing in every cabin.
