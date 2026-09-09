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Collection by Jiyun Han

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The house emerges from the fog, seamlessly blending into the vast open field. The pool, nestled in the foreground, reflects the soft, diffused light of the misty day, enhancing the serene atmosphere.
The house emerges from the fog, seamlessly blending into the vast open field. The pool, nestled in the foreground, reflects the soft, diffused light of the misty day, enhancing the serene atmosphere.