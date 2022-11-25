A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The built-in banquette makes the most of limited space in the dining area.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
In another bathroom, a polka dot wallpaper print creates a playful atmosphere while the dark-toned vanity adds a more serious contrast.
The couple kept the existing bocce court, and added throwback seating to match the midcentury mood.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Floor plan of Tiny House Razzi by Stanaćev Granados
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
Above the main living room is a lofted space that can fit a set of twin mattresses for overnight guests (or Raul’s growing family).
The interior of the cabin, with its 19-foot-tall pitched ceiling, is covered in plywood panels that were glued to the structure’s wood frame—no nails or screws—to achieve a clean, seamless look.