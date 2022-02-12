The living area doubles as a showroom for Isaac and Sydney’s new studio, Granada Form. A Slice table is surrounded by Boston chairs by Chilton, and behind them is a Peg shelving system. The Mori pendants are by RBW.
Exterior materials of untreated European oak and Lower Greensand sandstone are a direct reference to the main house. The sandstone used on the addition came from the same local quarry as the home's original limestone.
The triangular picture window fills the interior with natural light while framing sweeping views of the surroundings.
Oudolf sees the garden as a 'centrepiece' for the Vitra Campus.