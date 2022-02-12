In the primary bedroom, the couple wanted the trees outside to be the focus. "We've lived in so many different places," Bhavani says. "Every place lacked these views and connection to nature. This was our opportunity, and we grabbed it."
The library doubles as an office for Bhavani's husband. In a mostly white-walled house, the deep, navy-blue paint makes the space feel cozy. The double-wide leather recliner is from Crate & Barrel. The windows purposefully frame the heritage oak tree in the front yard.
Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Greenery, magnified through the large window, is juxtaposed with the sleek, all-metal kitchen.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
The 1x6 Ipe decking is from Crosscut Lumber, and delineates the dining area from the lounge area. Concrete pavers from Mutual Materials mark the lounge area, also with a built-in bench and concrete fireplace.
Hardi-Lap siding covers the addition. The pop-out bay has a sliding door unit in it to maximize the glass.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The Jardin Magenta wallpaper is from Graham & Brown.
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Leila made the light in the primary bedroom herself from a simple kit using silk fabric she bought in Madrid. "
A mudroom area in the hall has the same Ash casework to be consistent with the rest of the house.