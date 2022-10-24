SubscribeSign In
A built-in coffee machine in the kitchenette.
A glass-encased entrance hallway extends outward to meet guests before leading to the central tower and staircase.
Molly and Jake watch TV with the balcony door ajar.
The lower sunroom off the kitchen can be used during San Francisco's rainier days, and be opened on sunnier ones. The owners decided to add the disappearing doors during the pandemic, so they could still entertain safely.
“Without opening an umbrella, we can relax using the exterior long wood bench that’s shaded by the roof’s overhang,” Adam says.
A pair of 1970s velvet-upholstered armchairs flank a midcentury-style wood table in the living area. The kitchen features a line of cabinets suspended above the epoxy resin floor. “The glazing on the east side is as long as the facade and spans eight meters,” the architect says. “It’s adjusted and harmonized with the kitchen worktop.”
The plywood ceiling and walls lend and warmth and texture and reference the trunks of the trees around the house. The floors are made with epoxy resin, a material that’s as elegant as it is low-maintenance.
The micro home in Warsaw that architect Adam Pszczolkowski designed for his family and friends features expansive windows framed by plywood and white-painted HPL panels. "I chose white because of its modern and timeless character," the architect says.
The couple designed the master bedroom, choosing a new red carpet inspired by the original and a Half Moon pendant by Allied Maker.
Designed by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, this house is located in the outer region of the Stockholm archipelago. To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and simple materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.
In the bedroom wing, sunlight shines down from the Plexiglass bubbles. Steel in the cutaways reflects the light.
To give her renters extra privacy, Kelli added a privacy fence around the backyard and installed soundproofing between both dwellings.
In the house’s front room Monkman relaxes on a stool from local retailer Andrew Richard Designs. A new window system draws in sunlight and views of the front courtyard designed by local landscape architect Terry McGlade, the building’s former owner.
The architects stuck to a gray-scale color palette, installing slate tile floors that softly contrast with the white walls and Eames dining chairs. “It lets the views out the windows become the focus,” Dworkind explains. Doses of pure black accent important features, like the central wall that divides the kitchen and master bedroom behind it from the main living space.
Glass-and-steel corridors link each of Austin and Lida’s studios to the main pavilion, where they share the kitchen and a central living and dining space.
The Andréns’ ingenious use of affordable materials is perhaps best illustrated in their kitchen, where all the cabinets and even the faucet are from IKEA.
The narrow entrance hall faces another door, which opens seaward. Built-in cabinets serve as both storage and display. The porthole mirror is by Jacques Adnet.
The Graham Residence is flooded with natural light thanks to its clerestory windows.
