A pair of 1970s velvet-upholstered armchairs flank a midcentury-style wood table in the living area. The kitchen features a line of cabinets suspended above the epoxy resin floor. “The glazing on the east side is as long as the facade and spans eight meters,” the architect says. “It’s adjusted and harmonized with the kitchen worktop.”
The architects stuck to a gray-scale color palette, installing slate tile floors that softly contrast with the white walls and Eames dining chairs. “It lets the views out the windows become the focus,” Dworkind explains. Doses of pure black accent important features, like the central wall that divides the kitchen and master bedroom behind it from the main living space.
