Nordic Maldives in Lehmonkärki, Finland, is a picturesque, 5-star luxury resort on Lake Päijänne. The concept was inspired by photos of overwater bungalows in the Indian Ocean. Elegantly paired with classical Scandinavian designs, Nordic Maldives has created its take on luxurious overwater “bungalows.” The resort consists of three ÖÖD Mirror Houses positioned on a specially built platform that extends out over the water, providing guests with unobstructed 180-degree views of the lake.