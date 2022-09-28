SubscribeSign In
Collection by ÖÖD Mirror Houses

Nordic Maldives by ÖÖD

Nordic Maldives in Lehmonkärki, Finland, is a picturesque, 5-star luxury resort on Lake Päijänne. The concept was inspired by photos of overwater bungalows in the Indian Ocean. Elegantly paired with classical Scandinavian designs, Nordic Maldives has created its take on luxurious overwater “bungalows.” The resort consists of three ÖÖD Mirror Houses positioned on a specially built platform that extends out over the water, providing guests with unobstructed 180-degree views of the lake.

Both the exterior and interior of the houses imitate the surrounding wild nature
The forest reflects from the mirror house and the grandeur of the lake is seen just beyond
Mirrored surfaces and honey-toned cladding on the exterior create a seamlessly blended environment between nature and this modern resort
ÖÖD Mirror Houses are positioned on a specially built platform that extends out over the water
Every corner of the complex is designed to nourish the souls and minds of each guest
The unobstructed 180-degree views of the lake
