The house’s small square footage also necessitated that the bathroom do double duty as the laundry room.
Cedar paneling vaulted ceilings rain shower in the Roman tub- recalls the gentle rainstorm among the redwood trail.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.
Rock stands in the doorway to the boys’ bathroom, which is lined with semi-gloss Modern Dimensions tiles from Daltile. “We wanted it to be playful,” Hufft says, “so we chose each color and laid out the tile distribution in Photoshop.”
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
Uncovering the original concrete surfacing of the columns, which are unusually thick thanks to the building’s original industrial function, was a major undertaking. Covered in successive layers of white paint, a team worked for over a week to expose the concrete, revealing the space’s gritty character.
Benjamin Moore’s “Mountain Peak White” coats the western red cedar walls in the master bathroom, which is detailed with the same Carrara marble countertop seen in the kitchen. Waterworks tile covers the floor, and an Agape tub stands across from a vanity light fixture custom-made by the firm’s interior designer, Erin Martin.
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
