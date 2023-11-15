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Collection by connor arnot

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The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The shou sugi ban exterior is durable, but will lighten over time.
The shou sugi ban exterior is durable, but will lighten over time.
A gravel path leads to a bench meant for slipping off one’s shoes before entering. The slatted screen above the firewood holder helps protect the north façade from snow.
A gravel path leads to a bench meant for slipping off one’s shoes before entering. The slatted screen above the firewood holder helps protect the north façade from snow.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A midcentury-style walnut screen separates the entry from the living room, yet allows connection with its permeability.
A midcentury-style walnut screen separates the entry from the living room, yet allows connection with its permeability.

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