Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code
RESERVE35
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
n
Collection by
Nia Short
Favorites
View
6
Photos
The primary bedroom was too sprawling and open, so SHED reconfigured its entrance to be a large walk-in closet. It shares a two-way fireplace with the living room.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
The kitchen features Vermont verde granite that has a bespoke pattern etched into it. Walnut cabinetry is contrasted with white paneling on either side.
Share