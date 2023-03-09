Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nia Short

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The primary bedroom was too sprawling and open, so SHED reconfigured its entrance to be a large walk-in closet. It shares a two-way fireplace with the living room.
The primary bedroom was too sprawling and open, so SHED reconfigured its entrance to be a large walk-in closet. It shares a two-way fireplace with the living room.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
The kitchen features Vermont verde granite that has a bespoke pattern etched into it. Walnut cabinetry is contrasted with white paneling on either side.
The kitchen features Vermont verde granite that has a bespoke pattern etched into it. Walnut cabinetry is contrasted with white paneling on either side.