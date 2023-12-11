Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.