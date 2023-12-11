Favorites
In a recent home makeover, Dan Brunn Architecture based out of Los Angeles, California, gave this midcentury-modern home a playful yet elegant upgrade. Brunn added a skylight, which offers more natural light that enhances the blue tones throughout the dining room. When it comes to style, adding quirky design and color gives this dining room a personality—especially with the intriguing dining set with a curvy tabletop and warm-hued chairs.
Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.