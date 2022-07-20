SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Maria del Pilar Lira

Favorites

View 50 Photos
A black-and-white motif is warmed by wood furnishings in the master bedroom of Claire Benoist and Derek Kilner’s weekend retreat in Somers, New York. A Shaker stove by Wittus faces a vintage Pierre Chapo table. The windows are by Pella and the fireplace tool set is from Terrain. An Akari ball pendant by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead.
A black-and-white motif is warmed by wood furnishings in the master bedroom of Claire Benoist and Derek Kilner’s weekend retreat in Somers, New York. A Shaker stove by Wittus faces a vintage Pierre Chapo table. The windows are by Pella and the fireplace tool set is from Terrain. An Akari ball pendant by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead.
“As much as I possibly could, I wanted things to be concealed and not exposed,” Meera says of the kitchen’s streamlined aesthetic. A paneled dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge help achieve the look, along with clean white counters (Wilsonart Quartz in Marble Falls) and custom flat cut walnut millwork by Ralph King Cabinetry.
“As much as I possibly could, I wanted things to be concealed and not exposed,” Meera says of the kitchen’s streamlined aesthetic. A paneled dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge help achieve the look, along with clean white counters (Wilsonart Quartz in Marble Falls) and custom flat cut walnut millwork by Ralph King Cabinetry.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Casa Dosmurs home was designed with comfort in mind. After being lowered into the plot of land, the two main walls were lined with insulation and a layer of local bricks joined with a matching red-tinted mortar. The finish offers a peculiar warmth despite the industrial palette of materials.
Casa Dosmurs home was designed with comfort in mind. After being lowered into the plot of land, the two main walls were lined with insulation and a layer of local bricks joined with a matching red-tinted mortar. The finish offers a peculiar warmth despite the industrial palette of materials.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
Asking £880K, this RIBA award–winning eco home sits perched above the Galloway Hills.
Expansive skylights stretch across the central atrium, ushering ample natural light inside.
Expansive skylights stretch across the central atrium, ushering ample natural light inside.
Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
Landscape designer Andrew D'Arezzo and his team at EcoSense devised a passive rainwater harvesting design using bio-gravel, “a proprietary mix that mimics a natural stream overflow."
Landscape designer Tony Piazza created a self-perpetuating “closed loop” system where “nothing comes into the property and nothing leaves the property"<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a nod to the sensitive wetlands surrounding the home.</span>
In Hanna Bui’s Sausalito houseboat, designed by architect Craig Steely, sea creatures seen through an enormous back window animate bay views.
In Hanna Bui’s Sausalito houseboat, designed by architect Craig Steely, sea creatures seen through an enormous back window animate bay views.

30 more saves