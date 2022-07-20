Favorites
A black-and-white motif is warmed by wood furnishings in the master bedroom of Claire Benoist and Derek Kilner’s weekend retreat in Somers, New York. A Shaker stove by Wittus faces a vintage Pierre Chapo table. The windows are by Pella and the fireplace tool set is from Terrain. An Akari ball pendant by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead.
“As much as I possibly could, I wanted things to be concealed and not exposed,” Meera says of the kitchen’s streamlined aesthetic. A paneled dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge help achieve the look, along with clean white counters (Wilsonart Quartz in Marble Falls) and custom flat cut walnut millwork by Ralph King Cabinetry.
“There are some great houses in Birmingham,” says Poris. “This one had had been split into two homes during the Depression and there were still remnants of that—two stairs, some of the rooms were chopped up… Many houses like this would be knocked down and replaced, but the client wanted to bring it back to life."
