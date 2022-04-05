SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Diane Garcia

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Floor-to-ceiling glazing connects the kitchen and dining area with the open-air courtyard.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing connects the kitchen and dining area with the open-air courtyard.
The storefront sits at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street in L.A.’s Echo Park neighborhood.
The storefront sits at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street in L.A.’s Echo Park neighborhood.