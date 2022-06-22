Favorites
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The 3,900-square-foot lakeside home for homeowners Matt and Sarah and their two daughters features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and was designed by Liz Hoekzema at KLH Custom Homes. “Sarah and I met Liz and Kevin through mutual friends,” recalls homeowner Matt Saiia. “Over the years we became friends and admirers of their work—Liz embodies a special aesthetic sensibility and Kevin is passionate about building amazing spaces.”
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
65 more saves