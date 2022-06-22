SubscribeSign In
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
The couple originally installed a spinning chimney cap, but thanks to faulty manufacturing, it squeaked as it rotated. “But of course it would squeak down the chimney into what is essentially a trumpet,” says Peter. “We had to get a crane in and get into a basket to get the thing off.”
Upstairs, the floorboards are thick red oak. The railings were "a really fun puzzle,
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
Glazing on both sides of the home and an open floor plan allows for beautiful water and forest views throughout the living space.
Jennifer and Kenard Bunkley braved resident wildlife and the soaring cost of plywood as they demolished and rbuilt their vacation home in upstate New York.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
Architects Max Worrell and Jejon Yeung transformed a 1970s house on a converted dairy farm into a modern upstate retreat for New Yorkers Chandra and Sharmila Sen. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The nine-acre property provides plenty of space for the couple’s two labradoodles, Jack and Leo, to roam</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The 3,900-square-foot lakeside home for homeowners Matt and Sarah and their two daughters features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and was designed by Liz Hoekzema at KLH Custom Homes. “Sarah and I met Liz and Kevin through mutual friends,” recalls homeowner Matt Saiia. “Over the years we became friends and admirers of their work—Liz embodies a special aesthetic sensibility and Kevin is passionate about building amazing spaces.”
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
