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Collection by Marisa Madison

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The old railing was preserved and reinstalled. Neufeld also smoothed out the layout upstairs by pushing the bathroom back and ceding space to circulation. The skylights were existing.
The old railing was preserved and reinstalled. Neufeld also smoothed out the layout upstairs by pushing the bathroom back and ceding space to circulation. The skylights were existing.
Heritage architecture can be found all throughout the abode, including the built-in bookshelves winding up the main staircase.
Heritage architecture can be found all throughout the abode, including the built-in bookshelves winding up the main staircase.
Cirkus Modular track lights by AGO inspired the color for the stairwell, also referred to by the architects as the "stairway to heaven.
Cirkus Modular track lights by AGO inspired the color for the stairwell, also referred to by the architects as the "stairway to heaven.