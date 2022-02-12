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a
Collection by
Anne Kyes-Hill Cummings
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Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
Top 10 Vans, Buses, and Trailers of 2020: From souped-up Airstreams to converted skoolies, these rambling homes enraptured our readers.
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