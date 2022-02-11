In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
Perforations in the metal staircase allow the light to reach the lower floors. The Nô sideboard in the dining room is from Fernando Jaeger, and the Floies multidrawer dresser in the living room is from Del Portillo. The white wall sconces are from Reka.
Separated by sliding doors with startling red frames, a pair of kitchens feature almost matching hoods for the indoor range and the outdoor grill. The polka-dot garden bench was designed by Estúdio Rôza with tile from Atelier Leopardi.
After: The loft’s high ceilings, exposed brick, and large windows were preserved, keeping the industrial shell intact while layering in warmth and modern comfort.
After: The washroom and tub were upgraded to feel like a private spa, tying together the loft’s modern and collected aesthetic.
In the living room, iconic design takes center stage: Fronzoni ’64 seating by A.G. Fronzoni for Cappellini, a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, and Fogg rugs by Kasthall ground the space.
The kitchen features more built-ins that maximize storage space in the small unit, which is a little more than 300 square feet.
Allie Harrison's
The foyer and potting room is a transitional space between the outdoors and indoors—the roof protects the foyer from rain but the open-air ends allow cooling breezes through.
A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
A workshop and storage space with corrugated metal siding sits at the northeast end of the house, adjacent to the carport. Deep roof overhangs provide shade during the hottest months.
A void at one end of the foyer brings fresh air and natural light into the house.
In the foyer, the homeowners are trying their hands at growing native plants. Chris built the upstairs deck, working with stained cedar. "That was a pretty intensive month or so," he says of the project.