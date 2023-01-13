New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
YEAR20
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Collection by
kirsten luft
Favorites
View
4
Photos
A solar array (on the left-hand side of the photo) powers the lights and outlets (and laptops) during the day.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
Share