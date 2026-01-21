Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mars

Favorites

View 65 Photos
Designed to capture the character of traditional wooden cabins within a contemporary framework, this family residence in Fairplay, Colorado, is comprised of two volumes linked by an outdoor deck.
Designed to capture the character of traditional wooden cabins within a contemporary framework, this family residence in Fairplay, Colorado, is comprised of two volumes linked by an outdoor deck.
The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
Set against the warmth of original wood moldings, floral wallpaper sets the tone for the interiors. “You get a taste right there, at the beginning—it’s going to be fun,” says architect Sarah Jacoby. A Filigrana light fixture by Sebastian Wrong hangs overhead.
Set against the warmth of original wood moldings, floral wallpaper sets the tone for the interiors. “You get a taste right there, at the beginning—it’s going to be fun,” says architect Sarah Jacoby. A Filigrana light fixture by Sebastian Wrong hangs overhead.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The powder room is wrapped in Cole & Son’s Hoopoe Leaves wallpaper. A curved, Art Deco–inspired concrete trough sink by Kast is the centerpiece.
The powder room is wrapped in Cole & Son’s Hoopoe Leaves wallpaper. A curved, Art Deco–inspired concrete trough sink by Kast is the centerpiece.

45 more saves