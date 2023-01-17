SubscribeSign In
Floor plan of Haseman House by Willa Work
Artful cutouts allow the branch of the tree to snake through the wall, making for a dreamy place to get some work done.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Grey made the dining table.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Architectural designer Grey Shaeffer of Willa Work designed a petite backyard guesthouse at her Portland, Oregon, home for occasions when her mom comes to visit. The siding and decking are a fused bamboo product from Dasso XTR, in classic espresso.
