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Collection by Eric Franzen

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Tent Platform Elevation
Tent Platform Elevation
East Elevation
East Elevation
Library
Library
Stair Landing
Stair Landing
Stair Tread Detail
Stair Tread Detail
Sample Wall
Sample Wall
Located in Paris' 3rd arrondissement, the area is a vibrant mix of 17th-century architecture and contemporary galleries.
Located in Paris' 3rd arrondissement, the area is a vibrant mix of 17th-century architecture and contemporary galleries.
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
"Our shared design style prioritizes elements of natural materials tied with a classic meets contemporary feel,
"Our shared design style prioritizes elements of natural materials tied with a classic meets contemporary feel,
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
The houseboat has been staged by solid oak furniture maker Keeps, rug design practice Studio Tenjung, and local vintage design shop In The Comfort Of.
The houseboat has been staged by solid oak furniture maker Keeps, rug design practice Studio Tenjung, and local vintage design shop In The Comfort Of.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.

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