A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
“Natural materials bring tactility and warmth,” says Norm partner Sofie Thorning. Marvin windows and a folding NanaWall provide epic views of the landscape.
Ten years after Home 001, Homes 100 and 101 are delivered to their building site in Truckee, California. Looking ahead to the future, Connect Homes plans to explore multi-unit construction, on- and off-grid solutions, and rapid-deploy housing to address homelessness in urban communities.
The great room of this Brentwood, California, guesthouse showcases jaw-dropping views of the surrounding tree canopy. The entire 40-foot span of the Connect 2 is turned into a wall of glass, an architectural maneuver made possible by the high-strength steel perimeter frame built into all Connect Homes.
This Connect 4 showcases panoramic ocean views in Malibu, California. A recovery effort after the Woolsey Fires, the home was craned in and carefully positioned on the coastal site — photo is taken at the end of install day. Connect Homes built five homes for Malibu homeowners after the fires, including a Connect 10 that was the first home back online.
Far from cookie-cutter, Connect Homes’ semi-custom approach gives buyers ample opportunity for individualization, without dreaded decision-making overload. Thanks to Connect Homes’ structural steel frame, homeowners are able to place floor-to-ceiling glass anywhere in the house. Interior finishes and fixtures are completely customizable, as seen in this bright and airy San Luis Obispo kitchen.
