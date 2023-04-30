Favorites
The great room of this Brentwood, California, guesthouse showcases jaw-dropping views of the surrounding tree canopy. The entire 40-foot span of the Connect 2 is turned into a wall of glass, an architectural maneuver made possible by the high-strength steel perimeter frame built into all Connect Homes.
This Connect 4 showcases panoramic ocean views in Malibu, California. A recovery effort after the Woolsey Fires, the home was craned in and carefully positioned on the coastal site — photo is taken at the end of install day. Connect Homes built five homes for Malibu homeowners after the fires, including a Connect 10 that was the first home back online.
Far from cookie-cutter, Connect Homes’ semi-custom approach gives buyers ample opportunity for individualization, without dreaded decision-making overload. Thanks to Connect Homes’ structural steel frame, homeowners are able to place floor-to-ceiling glass anywhere in the house. Interior finishes and fixtures are completely customizable, as seen in this bright and airy San Luis Obispo kitchen.
1 more save