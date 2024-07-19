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Collection by Kristin Wright

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No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Jane McDougall and David Beynon of alsoCAN architects transformed their 600-square-foot backyard shed into a self-contained guests suite with a kitchenette, bedroom, and wheelchair-accessible bathroom.
Jane McDougall and David Beynon of alsoCAN architects transformed their 600-square-foot backyard shed into a self-contained guests suite with a kitchenette, bedroom, and wheelchair-accessible bathroom.
“We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes,” Slocum says.
“We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes,” Slocum says.
Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone, but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. “When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day,” says Slocum.
Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone, but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. “When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day,” says Slocum.
Light stained wood works well on a more farmhouse or traditional style home, as seen in this project in Newport Beach, California.
Light stained wood works well on a more farmhouse or traditional style home, as seen in this project in Newport Beach, California.
In the kitchen, Peter created a small built-in table and two seats; anchored to the wall with stainless steel brackets, they can hold up to 330 pounds and fold down when not in use. He also designed all the cabinetry and shelving, and selected Terra Cubo porcelain tile by Marca Corona from Garden State Tile for the floor. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
In the kitchen, Peter created a small built-in table and two seats; anchored to the wall with stainless steel brackets, they can hold up to 330 pounds and fold down when not in use. He also designed all the cabinetry and shelving, and selected Terra Cubo porcelain tile by Marca Corona from Garden State Tile for the floor. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Frederick Tang Architecture also devised a sculptural black soapstone basin for a family and their beloved pooch in an upstate New York farmhouse.
Frederick Tang Architecture also devised a sculptural black soapstone basin for a family and their beloved pooch in an upstate New York farmhouse.
Preserved outer stone walls nod to the village's characteristic architecture.
Preserved outer stone walls nod to the village's characteristic architecture.
Before: The kitchen was in the right place but it was begging for a revamp.
Before: The kitchen was in the right place but it was begging for a revamp.
"Whenever I work from home, I like to bag a bag and head down to the ADU for the day,
"Whenever I work from home, I like to bag a bag and head down to the ADU for the day,
Shahane kept the exterior entry, which is now the everyday entry for the family. A mudroom here contains the visual clutter from coats and shoes from collecting upstairs. Large-format bluestone tiles, specifically Catalina Belgian Bluestone hammered with chiseled edge, have "a lot of texture and character,
Shahane kept the exterior entry, which is now the everyday entry for the family. A mudroom here contains the visual clutter from coats and shoes from collecting upstairs. Large-format bluestone tiles, specifically Catalina Belgian Bluestone hammered with chiseled edge, have "a lot of texture and character,
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
The primary bathroom features two-by-nine-inch tiles from Heath Ceramics in an array of hues picked up from the stained-glass panel above. “Katie and Bruce were very open to being playful,” says Jacoby. “It makes the home feel contemporary and approachable and less serious.”
The primary bathroom features two-by-nine-inch tiles from Heath Ceramics in an array of hues picked up from the stained-glass panel above. “Katie and Bruce were very open to being playful,” says Jacoby. “It makes the home feel contemporary and approachable and less serious.”
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
“Cocktail hour is sacred,” says Roberta. So, in a storage wall (shared by the living area on one side and the kitchen on the other) Bjorngaard tucked in an elegant bar (with a French Pyrolave lava stone counter and backsplash) that has everything she needs for drink service.
“Cocktail hour is sacred,” says Roberta. So, in a storage wall (shared by the living area on one side and the kitchen on the other) Bjorngaard tucked in an elegant bar (with a French Pyrolave lava stone counter and backsplash) that has everything she needs for drink service.

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