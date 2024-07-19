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No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
In the kitchen, Peter created a small built-in table and two seats; anchored to the wall with stainless steel brackets, they can hold up to 330 pounds and fold down when not in use. He also designed all the cabinetry and shelving, and selected Terra Cubo porcelain tile by Marca Corona from Garden State Tile for the floor. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Shahane kept the exterior entry, which is now the everyday entry for the family. A mudroom here contains the visual clutter from coats and shoes from collecting upstairs. Large-format bluestone tiles, specifically Catalina Belgian Bluestone hammered with chiseled edge, have "a lot of texture and character,
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