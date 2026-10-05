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Collection by
Andrea Angela
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Photos
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.
The renovation removed a wall between the living room and kitchen, and created more room with an addition. The remodeled fireplace cost $2,600.
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