Designed by two renowned architecture firms, the two-structure property is located on a private, four-acre parcel just a short drive from the area’s artsy downtown.
A stucco fence lined with native landscaping surrounds the home, creating a peaceful oasis.
A long desk area provides an abundance of space to accommodate working-from-home needs.
The covered patio adjacent to the kitchen presents an idyllic spot for outdoor entertaining.
The suite also comes with a private outdoor shower.
Polished concrete flooring continues into the primary bath, complete with a large soaking tub.
A private garden courtyard awaits right off the primary suite.
Each of the home's two bedrooms offer direct outdoor access.
The enclosed courtyard off the living room invites plenty of fresh air and cool breezes inside.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
22950 Crespi Street is on the market for over $1.5 million in Los Angeles, California.