The new façade, glazed from floor to ceiling, opens up the house to its natural environment. “We transformed the exterior into a modern wood structure that responded to the surroundings,” says Olle Lundberg, Design Principal at Lundberg Design.
Despite hillside views surrounding the property, the original home had limited window openings and no access out. Opening up sightlines and encouraging circulation through and around the home established a newfound connection to the site.
Simultaneously modern and rustic, a carefully-considered marriage of wood and steel makes the revamped Angwin, California, residence a comfortable and accessible family home.