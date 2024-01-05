Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Collection by
Desiree Wehner
Favorites
View
9
Photos
Through the large windows, it’s possible to see downtown Portland, Mount St. Helen, Mount Hood, and both the Columbia and TK Rivers.
An Eames lounge
The master bathroom is wrapped in tk tk.
A basalt fireplace w
The Barcelona daybed is by Mies van der Rohe and the Reve bed is by Niels Bendtsen.
In the breakfast nook, a Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen is suspended above a marble-topped Tulip table by Eero Saarinen. General contractor Don Tankersley built the kitchen cabinets.
Removing a wall between the living and dining areas greatly improved the flow of the main level. The live-edge walnut dining table was made by Goby Walnut and the Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner.
A pivot-hung door
Share