Standing tall on a small footprint, this modern guesthouse offers visitors a tree house view of the meandering mountain gardens below. Underground counterweights help to support the heavy steel beams designed to rust and blend into the landscape. A cantilevered spiral staircase ascends to the bedroom balcony. Inside, staggered ceiling heights and panoramic windows give the impression of a much larger space. Floors are finished concrete laced with hydronic radiant heat. The large kitchen boasts custom cabinets and concrete countertops. The main bath features a reclaimed barnwood vanity, carefully designed to integrate with the rustic tile, allowing the sink and counter to draw the eye. All interior doors are frosted glass, further adding to the illusion of a larger space. A pneumatic vacuum elevator lifts guests onto a catwalk which overlooks the living area and leads to an open loft-style bedroom. Cedar louvers allow views through the wall while providing visual privacy from below. Industrial storm shutters serve to filter sunlight, as well as help secure the home when vacant. The exterior is a rain screen system comprised of Geoboard and Corten weathering steel. The sculptural steel panels were fabricated off site and later welded into place. Three separate living roofs add to the homes thermal envelope while encouraging rooftop gardening. The lower roof sections are visible from the bedroom.