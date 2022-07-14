Favorites
wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home.
The couple hired architect Matthew Hufft to design a simple house where they could spend time with friends and family, and rent out to vacationers. The interior of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is white with birch plywood, the latter material influenced by Jon's work with Scandinavian cabins at Getaway.
195 more saves