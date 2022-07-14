SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jeff Duggan

Favorites

View 215 Photos
Upstairs, the primary bedroom presents a designer bath and vibrant custom wardrobe.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom presents a designer bath and vibrant custom wardrobe.
Crisp white walls, ceilings, and staircase complement the home's various wooden accents, including the refinished hardwood floors lining both levels.
Crisp white walls, ceilings, and staircase complement the home's various wooden accents, including the refinished hardwood floors lining both levels.
An open chef's kitchen awaits on the first floor, with an airy living room located steps away.
An open chef's kitchen awaits on the first floor, with an airy living room located steps away.
A second bedroom in the main house is furnished with bunk beds, offering plenty of sleeping space for Egelund’s family, including her five grandchildren, when they come to visit.
A second bedroom in the main house is furnished with bunk beds, offering plenty of sleeping space for Egelund’s family, including her five grandchildren, when they come to visit.
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The entrance to the home is through a timber-clad passageway, which connects the different spaces, which are all under one roof. Over time, the Canadian cedar timber cladding will develop a silver patina and the built form will dissolve further into the landscape.</span>
The entrance to the home is through a timber-clad passageway, which connects the different spaces, which are all under one roof. Over time, the Canadian cedar timber cladding will develop a silver patina and the built form will dissolve further into the landscape.
The primary bedroom has a small deck facing the boardwalk to hide from the occasionally strong winds on the bayside.
The primary bedroom has a small deck facing the boardwalk to hide from the occasionally strong winds on the bayside.
A second story loft offers a cozy place to lounge and watch movies. The stairwell wall is the "guest book
A second story loft offers a cozy place to lounge and watch movies. The stairwell wall is the "guest book
The couple<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home.
Jon, left, and Michael, right, sit in front of a painting by London-based artist Jason Tessier.
Jon, left, and Michael, right, sit in front of a painting by London-based artist Jason Tessier.
The couple hired architect Matthew Hufft to design a simple house where they could spend time with friends and family, and rent out to vacationers. The interior of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is white with birch plywood, the latter material influenced by Jon's work with Scandinavian cabins at Getaway.
The couple hired architect Matthew Hufft to design a simple house where they could spend time with friends and family, and rent out to vacationers. The interior of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is white with birch plywood, the latter material influenced by Jon's work with Scandinavian cabins at Getaway.
Tall trees encompass the multi-story home, enhancing its remote setting. In addition to a wide driveway, the property also offers a covered carport.
Tall trees encompass the multi-story home, enhancing its remote setting. In addition to a wide driveway, the property also offers a covered carport.
Each of the four bedrooms present a calming aesthetic, similar to the main living spaces.
Each of the four bedrooms present a calming aesthetic, similar to the main living spaces.
In the kitchen, black Carrera marble lines the central island and countertops, while custom cabinetry offers ample storage. A picture window over the sink frames backyard views.
In the kitchen, black Carrera marble lines the central island and countertops, while custom cabinetry offers ample storage. A picture window over the sink frames backyard views.
Floor Plan of Halcyon by Fritz Tiny Homes
Floor Plan of Halcyon by Fritz Tiny Homes
A floor-to-ceiling window in the shower provides the feeling of showering outdoors.
A floor-to-ceiling window in the shower provides the feeling of showering outdoors.

195 more saves