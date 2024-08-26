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Collection by Sibyll goetze

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Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
The home’s dated brown exterior and overgrown plantings were in need of some TLC.
The home’s dated brown exterior and overgrown plantings were in need of some TLC.
This 1957 home in Richmond’s Bon Air neighborhood was designed by Virginia architect Alan McCullough. From the flooring and cabinetry to the electrical system, everything dated back to the 1950s.
This 1957 home in Richmond’s Bon Air neighborhood was designed by Virginia architect Alan McCullough. From the flooring and cabinetry to the electrical system, everything dated back to the 1950s.
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.