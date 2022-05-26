SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by nancy melton

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The new house is outfitted with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, and an open floor plan that connects to the outdoors. "The cladding is a smooth painted white plaster,
The new house is outfitted with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, and an open floor plan that connects to the outdoors. "The cladding is a smooth painted white plaster,
In Situ Studio modernized this 3,400-square-foot home in Raleigh, North Carolina while preserving its midcentury 1959 roots.
In Situ Studio modernized this 3,400-square-foot home in Raleigh, North Carolina while preserving its midcentury 1959 roots.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.