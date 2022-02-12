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Collection by ann yzuel

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The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
Before: Eric and Kristin Courtemanche bought this 1990 house in Seattle in 2015. They worked with SHED Architecture &amp; Design on a whole house remodel. SHED removed the cornice at the roof to crisp the exterior lines and remediate the roof assembly.
Before: Eric and Kristin Courtemanche bought this 1990 house in Seattle in 2015. They worked with SHED Architecture &amp; Design on a whole house remodel. SHED removed the cornice at the roof to crisp the exterior lines and remediate the roof assembly.
After adding layers of exterior insulation and new windows for an energy retrofit, the team replaced the siding with open-gap cedar cladding and COR-TEN accents.
After adding layers of exterior insulation and new windows for an energy retrofit, the team replaced the siding with open-gap cedar cladding and COR-TEN accents.
Almo Troup repurposed nearly all of the materials from a tumbledown shack to create a dreamy, minimalist workspace in his backyard.
Almo Troup repurposed nearly all of the materials from a tumbledown shack to create a dreamy, minimalist workspace in his backyard.
“I wanted to bring in a little bit of apricot to nod to the name of the studio,” says Troup of the $25 USD orange velvet curtain he hung as a space divider.
“I wanted to bring in a little bit of apricot to nod to the name of the studio,” says Troup of the $25 USD orange velvet curtain he hung as a space divider.
Besides the framing, the other new materials Troup used were plywood for the interiors and fresh zinc-aluminum sheeting for the roof: cheap and cheerful.
Besides the framing, the other new materials Troup used were plywood for the interiors and fresh zinc-aluminum sheeting for the roof: cheap and cheerful.
The old roofing became the new cladding. “Besides a few holes, it was still in good condition,” says Troup.
The old roofing became the new cladding. “Besides a few holes, it was still in good condition,” says Troup.
The LED lighting is encased in translucent poly-carbonate panels on top and bottom. Daylight streams through from the roof when the lights aren't on.
The LED lighting is encased in translucent poly-carbonate panels on top and bottom. Daylight streams through from the roof when the lights aren't on.
The west-facing window of this Australian work-shed gets plenty of morning light.
The west-facing window of this Australian work-shed gets plenty of morning light.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
Will's custom capsule bed, inspired by The Public hotel in NYC, creates a cozy sleeping nook wrapped in warm plywood that feels both modern and surf-shack casual.
Will's custom capsule bed, inspired by The Public hotel in NYC, creates a cozy sleeping nook wrapped in warm plywood that feels both modern and surf-shack casual.
You can’t even tell there's a desk back there!
You can’t even tell there's a desk back there!
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
The reading nook has a cushion made from a vintage rug Ann found in Morocco eight years ago, a Lin Sconce by Muhly, and a Bijou Mini Table by Muhly, which can also be used as a seat or plant holder, and moves around as needed.
The reading nook has a cushion made from a vintage rug Ann found in Morocco eight years ago, a Lin Sconce by Muhly, and a Bijou Mini Table by Muhly, which can also be used as a seat or plant holder, and moves around as needed.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
In the kitchen, designers Alfie Koetter and Luke Studebaker worked with woodworker Aaron Hauser of Mason Haus to create custom new millwork inspired by the look and feel of the original cabinetry. Hauser sourced sequence matched natural birch that was rotary cut to create the cabinets.
In the kitchen, designers Alfie Koetter and Luke Studebaker worked with woodworker Aaron Hauser of Mason Haus to create custom new millwork inspired by the look and feel of the original cabinetry. Hauser sourced sequence matched natural birch that was rotary cut to create the cabinets.
In the dining room, the original steel window mullions were painted Farrow and Ball's Radicchio red, along with the railings and stairs below. The dining table is vintage David Naylor, and the chairs are vintage Danish modern with custom upholstery in Ghanaian textiles.
In the dining room, the original steel window mullions were painted Farrow and Ball's Radicchio red, along with the railings and stairs below. The dining table is vintage David Naylor, and the chairs are vintage Danish modern with custom upholstery in Ghanaian textiles.

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