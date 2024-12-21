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Collection by Dorothy Low

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On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
Plywood mega-shingles cover much of the facade, and large windows let in views on the lake side.
Plywood mega-shingles cover much of the facade, and large windows let in views on the lake side.