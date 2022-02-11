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Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
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