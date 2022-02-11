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Collection by Tracy Martin

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Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
Phoenix design-build firm The Construction Zone renovated an old concrete-and-steel barn, turning it into a sleek new guesthouse with an open-plan, three-room layout. Completed for approximately $300,000, the 790-square-foot adaptive reuse project carefully preserves the character of the existing structure while upgrading it to match the modern aesthetic of the main residence.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Bunk beds, cleverly built into the cedar millwork, face the lake.
Bunk beds, cleverly built into the cedar millwork, face the lake.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
Rebuilt windows give the living room a day-lit glow. The pendant is by Serge Mouille. A sofa from IKEA holds a pillow in Maharam’s Optik by Verner Panton, 1969, and the armchair is by Alvar Aalto.
Rebuilt windows give the living room a day-lit glow. The pendant is by Serge Mouille. A sofa from IKEA holds a pillow in Maharam’s Optik by Verner Panton, 1969, and the armchair is by Alvar Aalto.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
Originally featured in Better Homes &amp; Gardens as “The House You Asked For,” its colorful built-ins, modern wall treatments, and indoor-outdoor living were a direct response to reader input, and were inspired by California Case Study architecture.
Originally featured in Better Homes &amp; Gardens as “The House You Asked For,” its colorful built-ins, modern wall treatments, and indoor-outdoor living were a direct response to reader input, and were inspired by California Case Study architecture.

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