SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alex Little

Favorites

View 65 Photos
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
SKÁLI Clad in Weathering Steel. Durable. Bold. Simply Strong. Our signature model line harnesses the elemental resilience of Copper, Nickel, and Chromium. Bold. Timeless. Designed to withstand even the most extreme landscapes that your adventuring soul may roam, SKÁLI will stand as your refuge. A beautifully grained wood interior welcomes you home, offering warmth and modern luxuries. Tested and Proven. Our SKÁLI style features natural wood interior packages, and matte black or black & copper hardware & fixtures.
SKÁLI Clad in Weathering Steel. Durable. Bold. Simply Strong. Our signature model line harnesses the elemental resilience of Copper, Nickel, and Chromium. Bold. Timeless. Designed to withstand even the most extreme landscapes that your adventuring soul may roam, SKÁLI will stand as your refuge. A beautifully grained wood interior welcomes you home, offering warmth and modern luxuries. Tested and Proven. Our SKÁLI style features natural wood interior packages, and matte black or black & copper hardware & fixtures.
Clad in Cedar Planks, bleached white by the Sun, Salti is reminiscent of driftwood in the sand. This modern prefab calls to your maritime spirit, the depths of your Soul that look to the horizon for inspiration. Light as a sea breeze, this Prefab Beach Home will embrace you in its comfort and create space for your mind to soar.
Clad in Cedar Planks, bleached white by the Sun, Salti is reminiscent of driftwood in the sand. This modern prefab calls to your maritime spirit, the depths of your Soul that look to the horizon for inspiration. Light as a sea breeze, this Prefab Beach Home will embrace you in its comfort and create space for your mind to soar.
At the opposite side of the lot, a partially covered patio provides a large area for outdoor entertaining.
At the opposite side of the lot, a partially covered patio provides a large area for outdoor entertaining.
Another view of the cottage shows its placement alongside the home.
Another view of the cottage shows its placement alongside the home.
To the side of the main house, the writer’s studio provides an additional space to work quietly or host overnight guests.
To the side of the main house, the writer’s studio provides an additional space to work quietly or host overnight guests.
A sunlit hallway leads to the home's two bedrooms and bathroom along the left-hand side.
A sunlit hallway leads to the home's two bedrooms and bathroom along the left-hand side.
Built in 1951, this midcentury home is nestled into the Berkeley Hills near Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve. The structure sits midway down a sloping lot, with a staircase providing access from the street and additional stairs connecting to verdant gardens around the home.
Built in 1951, this midcentury home is nestled into the Berkeley Hills near Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve. The structure sits midway down a sloping lot, with a staircase providing access from the street and additional stairs connecting to verdant gardens around the home.
Sol to Soul floor plan
Sol to Soul floor plan
To match the modern architecture, Longworth furnished the dining area with a teak table by e15 and Voxel chairs by Karim Rashid for Vondom.
To match the modern architecture, Longworth furnished the dining area with a teak table by e15 and Voxel chairs by Karim Rashid for Vondom.
To shield the residence from the harsh southern sun—and to provide privacy from the main road—the architects minimized openings along the south facade, aside from the entrance door.
To shield the residence from the harsh southern sun—and to provide privacy from the main road—the architects minimized openings along the south facade, aside from the entrance door.
Here, the Library Bar, which is equally dark and richly textured, a marked difference from the scruffy Garment District neighborhood right outside.
Here, the Library Bar, which is equally dark and richly textured, a marked difference from the scruffy Garment District neighborhood right outside.
Speakeasy kitchen
Speakeasy kitchen
General view of the extension, the kitchen bar and the exterior deck
General view of the extension, the kitchen bar and the exterior deck
Office corner
Office corner
Multifunctional room
Multifunctional room

45 more saves