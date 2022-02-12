In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
Veal and Stewart often create custom lighting and furniture pieces for their clients.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Remo and Emi started with a feeling—calm, cozy, and simple—and went from there, outfitting the space with white limewash paint, maple plywood built-ins, and green textiles and tile.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.