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Collection by
Carlos Peña Esperanza
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513
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A metal roof structure shades the addition.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
The founders of the design studio Rima set down roots in an arrow-shaped Patagonian dwelling where they harvest their own food and electricity.
Pearl Block by D’Arcy Jones Architects in Victoria, British Columbia
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
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