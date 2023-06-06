SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dan Chia

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Powder room
Powder room
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Main bathroom
Main bathroom