Collection by Mackenzie D

Favorites

The subdued palette blends warm timber tones with white interiors and stone accents.
The entrance is an artistic mix of midcentury lines and features globe pendant lighting.
A honed basalt walkway leads to the re-imagined front door.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
This double-story addition to a detached Victorian house in Northcote creates a bridge between the existing building and its deep rear garden.
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
"If you had to quarantine, it’s the best place to do it," says Jobe. "You have a connection to the outdoors, you’re comfortable with air and light. It’s impossible not to think about spaces in these terms now—how the places we’re living and working can keep us safe."
A new clean and unified access.
A bright yellow front door adds a bold pop of color to the minimal exterior palette.
