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Collection by Zoe

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In the loft, complete with operable skylight, the wood ceiling is painted "Magnolia
In the loft, complete with operable skylight, the wood ceiling is painted "Magnolia
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The couch is by Sissy Boy, and the staircase is painted French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball. The floors are concrete.
The couch is by Sissy Boy, and the staircase is painted French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball. The floors are concrete.
Eva custom ordered the green door and window assemblage, a Reynaers SlimLine 38 Aluminium frame model, from a local company called Van’t Hof Aluminium.
Eva custom ordered the green door and window assemblage, a Reynaers SlimLine 38 Aluminium frame model, from a local company called Van’t Hof Aluminium.
The toilet room also has tile from Revoir Paris, and a wall sink from QeramiQ, the home brand of the Dutch store Sanitairwinkel.
The toilet room also has tile from Revoir Paris, and a wall sink from QeramiQ, the home brand of the Dutch store Sanitairwinkel.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.
The bathroom is split into a shower and sink room on the left, and a toilet room on the right, behind tall antique doors bought in Belgium.
The bathroom is split into a shower and sink room on the left, and a toilet room on the right, behind tall antique doors bought in Belgium.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.

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