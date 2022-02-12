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z
Collection by
Zoe
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In the loft, complete with operable skylight, the wood ceiling is painted "Magnolia
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow & Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on
2dehands.be
("The Belgian Craigslist,
The couch is by Sissy Boy, and the staircase is painted French Gray by Farrow & Ball. The floors are concrete.
Eva custom ordered the green door and window assemblage, a Reynaers SlimLine 38 Aluminium frame model, from a local company called Van’t Hof Aluminium.
The toilet room also has tile from Revoir Paris, and a wall sink from QeramiQ, the home brand of the Dutch store Sanitairwinkel.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.
The bathroom is split into a shower and sink room on the left, and a toilet room on the right, behind tall antique doors bought in Belgium.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
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