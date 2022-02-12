The studio and extension both take inspiration from the work of celebrated Australian architect, Glenn Murcutt. “My mother is Australian and I have lots of family in Sydney,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro of the connection. “I’ve also spent time on residency at the Boyd Education Centre at Bundanon, which is designed by Glenn Murcutt and Kerstin Thompson, and out in the Northern Territory. I really love the way Murcutt uses light.”