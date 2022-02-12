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Collection by Ricky Beron

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The modular design allows for maximum use of sunlight and coastal topography with minimal disruption the surrounding land.
The modular design allows for maximum use of sunlight and coastal topography with minimal disruption the surrounding land.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
The studio and extension both take inspiration from the work of celebrated Australian architect, Glenn Murcutt. “My mother is Australian and I have lots of family in Sydney,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro of the connection. “I’ve also spent time on residency at the Boyd Education Centre at Bundanon, which is designed by Glenn Murcutt and Kerstin Thompson, and out in the Northern Territory. I really love the way Murcutt uses light.”
The studio and extension both take inspiration from the work of celebrated Australian architect, Glenn Murcutt. “My mother is Australian and I have lots of family in Sydney,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro of the connection. “I’ve also spent time on residency at the Boyd Education Centre at Bundanon, which is designed by Glenn Murcutt and Kerstin Thompson, and out in the Northern Territory. I really love the way Murcutt uses light.”
The countertops and hearthstones are crafted from upcycled slate from old snooker tables that were sourced by Miriam.
The countertops and hearthstones are crafted from upcycled slate from old snooker tables that were sourced by Miriam.
“The extension really has a sense of being ‘inside-out’ and inviting the light inside,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro. “One of the most glorious features is the amazing roof splay made from oak. There’s this sense of it being a kind of sunbeam radiating into the space.”
“The extension really has a sense of being ‘inside-out’ and inviting the light inside,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro. “One of the most glorious features is the amazing roof splay made from oak. There’s this sense of it being a kind of sunbeam radiating into the space.”
The new extension wraps around the existing home, creating a thoughtful dialogue between past and present, and opening the home up to the landscape and the constant song of running water. “We wanted to work sympathetically with the existing home and mill,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro.
The new extension wraps around the existing home, creating a thoughtful dialogue between past and present, and opening the home up to the landscape and the constant song of running water. “We wanted to work sympathetically with the existing home and mill,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
Since the screened porch was an addition to the original volume, the architects had it finished in channeled concrete to mark its difference.
Since the screened porch was an addition to the original volume, the architects had it finished in channeled concrete to mark its difference.
An outdoor dining area connects with the living space on one side and a cowboy pool on the other.
An outdoor dining area connects with the living space on one side and a cowboy pool on the other.
The original building’s interiors were gutted as part of the restoration and redone to channel a beachy, midcentury-inspired vibe.
The original building’s interiors were gutted as part of the restoration and redone to channel a beachy, midcentury-inspired vibe.
Each underside of the sawtooth roof above every balcony is painted a different pastel color.
Each underside of the sawtooth roof above every balcony is painted a different pastel color.
In the living room, the original brick fireplace pops against the light-hued wooden flooring and surrounding white walls. Located just steps away is the kitchen, which features all new appliances and opens up to a large balcony overlooking the backyard.
In the living room, the original brick fireplace pops against the light-hued wooden flooring and surrounding white walls. Located just steps away is the kitchen, which features all new appliances and opens up to a large balcony overlooking the backyard.
During: New framing awaiting stain replaces solid walls. The closet doorway was filled with a red Shoji-style screen to mark what was there before.
During: New framing awaiting stain replaces solid walls. The closet doorway was filled with a red Shoji-style screen to mark what was there before.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.

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