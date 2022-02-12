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Collection by Kathie Schmid

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Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Despite a delay in schedule, the house will be capable of operating off-grid thanks to a solar photovoltaic system and battery back up system.
Despite a delay in schedule, the house will be capable of operating off-grid thanks to a solar photovoltaic system and battery back up system.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
Wide glass apertures connect the living and dining room to the new backyard.
Wide glass apertures connect the living and dining room to the new backyard.
Clad in brick shingles to blend in with the neighborhood, the three-story building holds four condos, one of which the couple call home.
Clad in brick shingles to blend in with the neighborhood, the three-story building holds four condos, one of which the couple call home.
The existing cabinetry was given new white oak doors, while an additional arched shelving unit was added, as well as an extended end cupboard that extended the islaand.
The existing cabinetry was given new white oak doors, while an additional arched shelving unit was added, as well as an extended end cupboard that extended the islaand.
The bathroom is decked out entirely in a material called Coosa, a plywood alternative that’s becoming popular in the boating and marine construction world. “The material can live underwater,” says Castillero.
The bathroom is decked out entirely in a material called Coosa, a plywood alternative that’s becoming popular in the boating and marine construction world. “The material can live underwater,” says Castillero.
The designers found OSB without traditional stampings of construction-grade OSB and clad the interior with it for an organic but utilitarian texture. “ I didn’t want anything in the space to be fake,” says Castillero. “I didn’t want it to pretend to be anything it wasn’t.”
The designers found OSB without traditional stampings of construction-grade OSB and clad the interior with it for an organic but utilitarian texture. “ I didn’t want anything in the space to be fake,” says Castillero. “I didn’t want it to pretend to be anything it wasn’t.”
A cedar-planked hot tub looks out on to the open desert.
A cedar-planked hot tub looks out on to the open desert.
The main house and guest house are united by a shared patio. The table and benches in the foreground are made of steel and wood.
The main house and guest house are united by a shared patio. The table and benches in the foreground are made of steel and wood.
An antique wicker chest sits beside a ceramic vessel by Kevin Willis in the bathroom.
An antique wicker chest sits beside a ceramic vessel by Kevin Willis in the bathroom.
A new deck made of garapa, a sustainable, rot-resistant tropical wood, has a woodburning hot tub from Goodland.
A new deck made of garapa, a sustainable, rot-resistant tropical wood, has a woodburning hot tub from Goodland.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.

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