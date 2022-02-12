🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
andrew
Favorites
View
15
Photos
how
"Our shared design style prioritizes elements of natural materials tied with a classic meets contemporary feel,
A firewood storage area is located beneath a small bunkroom that is accessible from the terrace via a metal staircase.
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Patio with gas firepit
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Share