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Collection by andrew

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"Even though everyone we worked with told us that it was OK to go with smaller pants because they grow so quickly, we were still surprised to see just <i>how</i> quickly a lot of the native plants grew,
how
"Our shared design style prioritizes elements of natural materials tied with a classic meets contemporary feel,
"Our shared design style prioritizes elements of natural materials tied with a classic meets contemporary feel,
A firewood storage area is located beneath a small bunkroom that is accessible from the terrace via a metal staircase.
A firewood storage area is located beneath a small bunkroom that is accessible from the terrace via a metal staircase.
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Swimming pool at rear yard
Patio with gas firepit
Patio with gas firepit
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.