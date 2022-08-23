SubscribeSign In
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Roof Terrace Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal View -from Road Side Human eye level.
Brilliant Composition of Solid-Void Forms, Space & Materials (local Red Brick & Painted Wall)
13. Entry Gate with Digital & Manual Security.
1. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
24. Computer Rendered View of the G+9-10 Storied Apartment Project-ORNELLA.
