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Collection by Joel Pargman

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The couple completed their restoration in 2022. They repointed the original brick, which was in good shape.
The couple completed their restoration in 2022. They repointed the original brick, which was in good shape.
Architect Edward B. Hawkins gave the Pflueger House stone walls, wood built-ins, and a colorful kitchen—and it’s hardly been touched since 1957.
Architect Edward B. Hawkins gave the Pflueger House stone walls, wood built-ins, and a colorful kitchen—and it’s hardly been touched since 1957.